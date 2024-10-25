Put a boo in your bounce at Boost Leicester this October

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Boost Leicester announces eerie-sistable offers this October half-term

Boost Leicester is bringing chills and thrills to this October half-term, as the new Spooky Pass gives a 50% discount on hair-raising Activeplay sessions for local families.

Boost Leicester is home to 50 interconnected trampolines, foam pits, a battle beam, a high dive, a soft play area for toddlers and more. Parents can relax in the café area, which has a view of the park, perfect for keeping a watchful eye on children as they enjoy themselves.

Families can bounce into the holidays this half-term and treat themselves to Boost Leicester’s Spooky Pass, which gives the holder one hour of Activeplay every weekday of the holidays for only £30 per person, amounting to five frightful flipping sessions and a spooktacular saving of over 50%.

Boost Leicester

For a one-off treat, jumpers can fly into the fun with a 60 or 90-minute free jumping session or families can dive into spooky thrills together with a family ticket, which grants a group of four 60 minutes of Activeplay, for one wickedly low price.

On Friday 1st November, families are invited to say a ghoulish goodbye to the spooky season at Boost Leicester’s Neon Night with a night of bouncing, dancing, games and delicious food under the glow of UV lights.

Tickets to the Neon Night cost £17 per person and include two hours of jumping, glow sticks, a hotdog and unlimited juice.

For more information or to make a booking, go to www.boosttrampolineparks.co.uk @boosttrampolinepark on Instagram.