Melton Mowbray Comic Con returns for a third epic year

The countdown is on as Melton Mowbray Comic Con gears up for its third thrilling year, returning this May with even more pop culture, cosplay, and family-friendly fun.

Organised by Bolt Events, the much-loved convention will once again take over The Stockyard, transforming it into a vibrant haven for fans of sci-fi, fantasy, and everything geeky. From handcrafted creations to rare collectibles, the bustling marketplace will offer something for every kind of fan—whether you’re a die-hard collector or a curious newcomer.

This year’s event is bursting with exciting attractions, including a full-size Lightning McQueen car, the legendary Ecto-1 from Ghostbusters, and appearances from beloved characters like Bluey, Mario, Luigi, Stitch, and a towering Gizmo. Fans can ride a raptor or even meet the dinosaurs, bringing Jurassic thrills to life with incredible animatronic creatures and photo ops

Visitors can snap photos with amazing props, enjoy the green screen photo booth, explore a vibrant Pokémon display, and take a nostalgic trip through the retro gaming zone. Younger guests can enjoy the mini Lightning Cars, and everyone kids and adults alike can take advantage of free face painting.

From superheroes to villains and everything in between.

Bolt Events, known for their warm and inclusive atmosphere, ensure all activities are included in the ticket price. “If you need anything on the day, just reach out to our team—we’re here to make sure everyone has an amazing experience,” said Zoe Crofts, Director of Bolt Events.

"Whether you’re a cosplayer, gamer, pop culture enthusiast, or simply after a brilliant day out with the family, Melton Mowbray Comic Con promises a fun-packed, unforgettable experience for all."