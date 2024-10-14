Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ofsted Outstanding-rated adoption agency Adoption Focus will be hosting a free information event in Loughborough later this month. Couples and single people from all backgrounds with an interest in starting the adoption process are invited to attend and find out everything they need to know.

The event will be held at Gorse Covert Community Centre in Loughborough on Saturday 26th October, starting at midday. There will be a presentation lasting about an hour, and attendees will have plenty of opportunity to get their questions answered by the team on the day. They can also arrange a time for a more detailed follow-up chat with an experienced adoption social worker.

Adoption Focus Director of Resources Howard Parker said:

“There is a real and urgent need for more adopters right now. Vulnerable children are waiting longer and longer to be placed in safe, loving, long-term homes and we are very keen to hear from anyone in the Midlands who is considering adoption as a way of growing their family.

Adoption Focus has placed more than 700 children with new families since 2009.

We encourage people from all ages and backgrounds to adopt with us. Whether you’re a couple, single, LGBTQ+, straight, already have children or not, or if you have a disability, you have the potential to adopt. And at Adoption Focus we committed to providing excellent adoption support to all of our families whenever it’s needed.”

To register for the Loughborough event, please email [email protected], call their main office on 0121 779 0891, or use the form on the Adoption Focus website.