Ditch the breakfast in bed: here’s how you can get your loved ones’ face on the Highcross Beacons this Mother's Day

Launched in 2016 and situated in St Peter’s Square, the seven metre high beacons are a three-sided digital light sculpture used to showcase activities, ideas and moving images from across Leicester.

Made up of seven totems, The Beacons have become a symbol of Leicester’s innovation, not only providing shoppers with an engaging and interactive piece of art, but also creating a focal point where passers-by can pause and meet friends.

Now, Highcross’ team are inviting shoppers to submit pictures of their loved ones to feature on the popular Beacons, alongside a digital message showing your appreciation, this Mothering Sunday.

To get involved, simply share a photograph of someone you want to celebrate this Mothering Sunday with on social, tagging the shopping centre (on Instagram or Facebook) in your posts. Alternatively, shoppers can submit their photograph and message by sending them via email to [email protected] by 6pm on Tuesday 5 March.

Commenting on the activity, senior general manager at Highcross, Jo Tallack, said: “Whether you choose to mark it or not, Mothering Sunday provides us with an opportunity to express our gratitude to those special in our lives. This year, we’re giving the shoppers of Leicester the chance to do just that in a truly unique and memorable way.

“It doesn’t matter whether your loved one is a mum, dad, grandma or grandpa, or just someone you hold dear, we’d love to help you show your appreciation for them this Mothering Sunday by shining a light on them – literally – through our Beacons.

“So if you’d like to swap the traditional flowers and breakfasts in bed for an extra special ‘thanks’, send in your pictures and a message to us by 6pm on Tuesday 5 March, to be in with a chance to see your loved ones’ face on the famous Highcross Beacons. And, while you’re here, why not make a day of it by stopping for a bite to eat at one of our many food and beverage outlets that we have on offer? It’ll make their day!”

For information on the Terms and Conditions, including image guidelines and age restrictions for entering, visit www.highcrossleicester.com/blog/mothers-day.