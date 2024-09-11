Deputy Mayor launches Buckminster Art Hub exhibition
Buckminster village hall is hosting ‘The Creative Hub’ – six local artists and sculptors who are exhibiting together for the first time as part of the Northants and Rutland Open Studios Exhibition – with free viewing on both days this weekend, 11am to 5pm.
Artists Donna Drouin, Glenda Gibson, Shani Wray-Jenkins, Heidi Clawson and Tom Simmonds join sculptress Joel Walker and ceramicist Lynn Fox in a celebration of life and nature, to include an exciting mix of paintings, mixed media work, prints, portraits, bronze sculpture and ceramics.
The NROS festival organiser, Katie Boyce was delighted by the quality of work and the new village hall.
The successful opening was a well attended evening with delicious local food from Jorge, next to the hall, and the Village Shop’s Indian specialities.
Joel’s studio is at the other end of the car park where visitors can view more of her bronze animal sculptures. There is wheelchair access to both buildings.
Three workshops are linked to the exhibition.
Joel is leading Creative Writing, from 11am to 2pm tomorrow (Thursday) – email [email protected] to book.
Glenda Gibson takes painting a still life, including flowers, in Acrylics, from 1pm to 3pm on Friday – cost is £12 – email [email protected] to book.
Donna Drouin is running ‘Drawing in Open Country’ for free workshop on Saturday, 1-3 pm – email [email protected] to book.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.