Leicester kicks off second year as Curry Capital and calls for 2025 curry awards nominations

Leicester is celebrating its second year as the official Curry Capital of the UK, and to mark this exciting milestone, the city is launching nominations for the 2025 Leicestershire Curry Awards.

This annual celebration of Leicester’s vibrant and diverse curry scene – now in its ninth year – is open for public input, inviting food lovers to nominate their favourite curry houses, takeaways, and pubs across the city. As Leicester holds onto the coveted Curry Capital title until June 2026, the awards provide an opportunity to recognise the very best South Asian restaurants that make the city a must-visit destination for curry enthusiasts.

Leicester was crowned England Curry Capital on 18 June 2024, following a competitive public vote, where the city triumphed with 89% of the vote, surpassing previous champion Bradford. This recognition follows a long history of the UK Curry Capital competition, originally established by Peter Grove in 2001, which ran for 15 years. During that time, five cities were awarded the title – Bradford, Glasgow, Leicester, Birmingham, and West London.

In 2024, Leicester businessman Romail Gulzar, with the blessing of Peter Grove’s family, revived the competition, bringing it back under the name “England Curry Capital” and securing Leicester’s place in the spotlight once more.

Romail Gulzar, organiser of the Leicestershire Curry Awards, said: “Entering our second year as Curry Capital is an incredible achievement for the city, and we’re excited to celebrate it with the 2025 Curry Awards. Leicester’s curry scene is second to none, and the awards provide a great way to recognise the restaurants and individuals who make it so special. We’re calling on the public to nominate their favourites, whether it’s a traditional family-run eatery or a contemporary dining experience, and help us honour the very best.”

Leicester’s curry scene is truly unmatched, boasting the highest number of Indian restaurants per capita in the UK, with an impressive 47 restaurants for every 100,000 people. The city offers a rich variety of South Asian cuisines, with flavours from countries like India, Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan, making it a culinary destination like no other. In fact, Leicester can boast curry houses from 11 different South Asian countries, offering a diverse mix of traditional dishes and modern twists.

Mike Denby, Director of Place Marketing for Leicester and Leicestershire, commented: “Leicester’s Curry Capital status is a huge part of the city’s identity, and through Visit Leicester’s Taste the Place initiative, we continue to showcase the rich culinary diversity that defines our city. We’re thrilled to support the Leicestershire Curry Awards as a way to celebrate and promote the outstanding restaurants and businesses that contribute to Leicester’s reputation as a hub for South Asian cuisine.”

Nominations for the 2025 Leicestershire Curry Awards are now open, and the public is encouraged to submit their favourite curry spots before the deadline of 18 July 2025. The awards will take place on 15 September 2025 at Athena, Leicester, where the nominated venues will be visited and judged by a team of expert foodies. Categories will include classic curry houses, takeaways, and modern dining experiences, with winners celebrated for their outstanding contributions to Leicester’s curry culture.

Leicester’s status as Curry Capital has brought significant media attention, with food critics like Jay Rayner featuring Leicester’s Sharmilee restaurant in his final Observer column, and coverage from international media outlets. This growing recognition not only boosts the local economy but also reinforces Leicester’s position as a global destination for South Asian cuisine.

As Leicester steps into its second year as Curry Capital, the city invites everyone to celebrate its thriving curry scene. To nominate your favourite venues for the 2025 Leicestershire Curry Awards, visit the official website and cast your vote for Leicester’s finest curry houses.

Find out more at www.leicestercurryawards.com