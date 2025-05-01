Cat expert's urgent heatwave danger warning to Melton owners

Katie Gwilt is issuing this expert advice to cat owners - Animal News Agency

As Britain basks in an unseasonably warm spring, with temperatures soaring to 29°C this week, Melton pet owners are being urged to take extra precautions to protect their feline friends from the heat.

Katie Gwilt, owner of The Kat Lady holistic grooming business, has shared essential advice on keeping cats cool and recognising the signs of heatstroke.

“With the UK experiencing such high temperatures, it's crucial for cat owners to understand how to keep their pets safe and comfortable,” says Katie. “Cats are susceptible to heatstroke, which can be fatal if not addressed promptly.”

Top Tips to Keep Your Cat Cool

Cats need extra care during a heatwave - Animal News Agency

Provide Plenty of Fresh Water: Ensure your cat has access to clean, cool water at all times. Consider placing multiple water bowls around your home.

Create Shaded Areas: Keep curtains closed during the hottest parts of the day and provide shaded spots for your cat to rest.

Avoid Excessive Grooming: While regular grooming helps remove excess fur, avoid over-brushing during heatwaves as it can irritate the skin.

Use Cooling Mats: Specialised pet cooling mats can provide relief. Place them in your cat's favourite resting spots.

Limit Outdoor Time: Keep cats indoors during peak heat hours (11 am to 3 pm) to prevent overheating.

Provide Ventilation: Use fans to circulate air, but ensure your cat can move away if they choose. Never direct fans straight at your pet.

Sun Safety and Skin Cancer Prevention for Cats

While heatstroke is a serious concern, prolonged sun exposure also increases the risk of skin cancer in cats—particularly for white or light-coloured cats, and those with thin fur or bald patches.

Feline skin cancer, especially squamous cell carcinoma, often appears on the ears, nose, and eyelids—areas with less fur and higher sun exposure.

What Owners Can Do:

Keep Vulnerable Cats Indoors During Peak Sunlight: Avoid letting your cat outside between 11 am and 3 pm when UV rays are strongest.

Use Pet-Safe Sunscreen: If your cat must go outside, apply a vet-recommended, pet-safe sunscreen to exposed areas—never use human sunscreen, which can be toxic.

Regularly Check for Skin Changes: Look out for scabs, sores, or lesions on the nose, ears, or other exposed areas, and consult a vet if you notice anything unusual.

Create Shaded Outdoor Areas: If your cat spends time outside, ensure they have access to shaded spots and avoid hot surfaces that can reflect UV rays.

Recognising Heatstroke in Cats

Heatstroke is a serious condition. Signs to watch for include:

Panting: Unlike dogs, cats rarely pant. If your cat is panting, it's a red flag.

Lethargy: Unusual tiredness or reluctance to move.

Drooling: Excessive salivation can indicate overheating.

Vomiting or Diarrhoea: These can be symptoms of heat-related illness.

Rapid Heartbeat: An increased pulse rate is a warning sign.

If you notice any of these symptoms, move your cat to a cooler area, offer water, and contact your vet immediately.

