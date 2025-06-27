Are you one of the UK’s most inspiring local businesses?

Impressive UK small business owners are being urged to put themselves forward for a nationwide search to find the country’s 100 most inspirational small businesses.

Organisers behind the UK’s Small Business Saturday campaign are calling on amazing entrepreneurs across the country to apply to be featured on this year’s SmallBiz100 line-up, which highlights Britain’s most vibrant and inspiring small businesses as part of the official countdown to the campaign on 6 December.

Small Business Saturday is the UK’s most successful small business campaign, which takes place each year on the first weekend in December, celebrating small businesses and encouraging consumers to shop small and support businesses in their communities.

“Small businesses are the heart and soul of our local communities and deserve much greater recognition, especially after all the resilience they’ve shown in the face of recent challenges,” said Michelle Ovens CBE, director of Small Business Saturday UK.

“So if you are a local business owner doing great things please step forward and tell us your story! Or if you know an amazing small business making a difference in your community, please encourage them to apply.”

Small Business Saturday is a grassroots, non-commercial campaign that was originally founded by American Express in the U.S. in 2010, and the brand remains the principal supporter of Small Business Saturday in the UK.

This year, new joint American Express and Small Business Saturday UK research has shown that 68% of UK SMEs feel their business is resilient, with almost three quarters targeting growth this year, highlighting a real opportunity to support small businesses’ optimism and upbeat outlook.

Since the Small Business Saturday campaign started in the UK in 2013, over 1000 small businesses have been featured in the campaign’s SmallBiz100, with firms from virtually all areas of the country and sectors represented.

Last year businesses featured on the SmallBiz100 included a London-based yoga studio, a spice kit business from Essex, as well as a financial education consultancy from Scotland.

For example, Angela Bush, co-founder of House of Amitié, a marbling and homewares business, said: “Being chosen as one of the SmallBiz100 in 2024 provided us with a huge boost - both in confidence and financially. My co-founder Jemma and I would really recommend applying to be one of the SmallBiz100 this year, as you never know where it might lead you.”

On Small Business Saturday customers across the UK go out and support all types of small businesses, from independent shops and restaurants to small service businesses. Entrepreneurs can get involved in the day by posting on social channels, offering promotions, and even collaborating with other small businesses for events.

Small Business Saturday attracts huge attention on the day itself, but has an impact that lasts all year round. Last year, the campaign saw extensive media coverage, as well as public support from the Prime Minister, leader of the opposition, the Mayor of London, and over 90% of the nation’s local councils.

Dan Edelman, general manager, UK Merchant Services at American Express, said: “Up and down the UK, small businesses bring so much to local communities, delighting their customers every day. That’s why we continue to champion them through our ongoing support of Small Business Saturday, and by encouraging our Cardmembers to shop small all year round.”

For the chance to be featured in this year’s SmallBiz100 small businesses can submit an application before 30 June 2025, by heading to the Small Business Saturday website: https://smallbusinesssaturdayuk.com/small-biz-100