WIN a pair of tickets to this weekend’s first Melton Spirits Fest

Melton’s first ever spirits festival takes place this weekend and we are giving five lucky readers the chance to win a pair of tickets.

Exhibitors, including Burleighs Gin, Two Birds Spirits and Old Vodka will be showcasing a range of alcoholic spirits including vodka, gin and whisky, as well as other local produce such as alcoholic chocolates and coffees at St Mary’s Church.

One of the highlights of Spirits Fest, which is on Saturday and Sunday, will be a series of gin distilling workshops, run by Two Birds Spirits from Market Harborough, where visitors will learn how gin is made, see the distillation process for themselves and sample the drink.

There will also be talks on gin and other spirits during the day and of course, tastings.

Organiser Matthew O’Callaghan said: “This is a great opportunity for people to get to know more about spirits, how they are made, where they come from and importantly what they taste like.

“The setting for the event will really make for a fantastic day or evening to be spent with friends.”

The event runs from 10am to 9pm on Saturday and 12.30pm to 8pm on Sunday.

Go online to www.spiritsfest.co.uk to book a workshop or an advance ticket, which costs £4, instead of £5 on the door.

To stand a chance of winning a pair of tickets to the event, simply answer the following question:

Spirits Fest will feature distillery workshops showing how to make which alcoholic drink?

Send your answer on a post card to Spirits Fest Competition, 49 Nottingham Street, Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire LE13 1NT or email nick.rennie@jpress.co.uk by Friday June 15 at 3pm.

Entrants MUST have access to an email address as tickets will be sent as electronic tickets.

Winners will be drawn at random and the lucky winners will be sent electronic tickets via email later on Friday.