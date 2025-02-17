Love Island: All Stars live final will take place in just a few hours 📺

Love Island: All Stars will crown its second winning couple soon.

ITV has confirmed its TV schedule for tonight’s live final.

Here’s what time it will start - and how to watch.

Love Island: All Stars will crown a new pair of winners in just a few hours. The winter spin-off has seen old favourites return for a second chance at finding the one.

Former contestants from across the last decade of the ITV2 show have competed in this series. Since starting in January it has seen plenty of islanders come and go from the villa in South Africa.

But how can you watch the 2025 final? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Love Island: All Stars final on TV?

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu (Leo) and Curtis Pritchard (Aquarius) pictured in last night's Love Island All Stars episode. Credit: ITV | ITV

Since it started back on Monday January 13, the show has started at the same time of 9pm every single night - even on a Saturday when it has been the ‘Unseen Bits’ specials. The final will also start at this time - beginning at 9pm today (February 17) and it is an extra long episode.

It will last for 95 minutes including ad-breaks, ITV has confirmed. It will finish at approximately 10.35pm.

How to watch Love Island: All Stars final?

It will be broadcast live on ITV2, which has been the home of Love Island since it returned in 2015. So if you want to watch the episode as it happens, you need to head to ITV2 - as Unforgotten will be on ITV1 at that time (which is quite a different vibe).

Fans will also be able to watch it on catch-up via ITVX, the broadcaster’s on demand service. It will also be available an hour later on ITV2+1, if the later start time of 10pm works better for you - just watch out for spoilers.