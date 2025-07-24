Summer activities scheme in Vale of Belvoir for youngsters aged six to 12

By Nick Rennie
Published 24th Jul 2025, 11:35 BST
An archery session at a previous Belvoir Education & Sports Trust summer schemeplaceholder image
An archery session at a previous Belvoir Education & Sports Trust summer scheme
Places are still available for youngsters aged six to 12 at a popular sports and countryside holiday scheme to be held in the Vale of Belvoir this summer.

The activity days are run by the Belvoir Education & Sports Trust for eight days – over the weeks of August 4 to 7 and 11 to 14 – at Belvoir Cricket Ground, at Knipton.

Sessions will include cricket skills and games, basketball, orienteering, short tennis, base hide and seek, dodgeball, rounders, tri-golf, unihoc, archery and a visit from a stunning bird of prey called Scooby.

The cost is £30 per day - activities run from 9am to 3pm, with drop off from 8.45am – or £100 for four days.

Shooting at a basketball hoop during a Belvoir Education & Sports Trust summer scheme in the Valeplaceholder image
Shooting at a basketball hoop during a Belvoir Education & Sports Trust summer scheme in the Vale

Participants must remember to bring a packed lunch, water bottle, sun cream and, just in case, a rain jacket.

For more information and a registration form, email [email protected] – numbers are strictly limited, so it’s first-come-first-served.

