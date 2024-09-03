LSO's Opera: Hansel & Gretel

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leicester Symphony Orchestra is offering talented orchestral players and singers an exciting chance to perform Humperdinck’s magical opera ‘Hansel & Gretel’ in Melton Mowbray on Sunday 22nd September.

LSO's exciting new conductor DexterDrown says this is a rare opportunity to learn and perform a wonderful work.

"This is a delightful opera, full of wonderful tunes and drama.

"The Orchestra performed the overture in concert this summer to great acclaim, and the players are looking forward to learning and performing the whole work.

"We would be delighted if instrumental players or around Grade 8 standard would join us.

"The lead roles in the opera will be performed by an excellent line-up of soloists, all of them exceptional singers who have been performing at festivals over the summer.

"And we need a ladies chorus to perform the work, so would welcome confident soprano or contralto singers who can read music and are up for a challenge", he adds.

"Everyone needs to be able to work at a good pace".

On the day orchestral players will rehearse from 10.30am, with the chorus joining them from 1pm.

The day will conclude with an informal performance that is free and open to friends, families and Long Field Academy students, starting at 4pm.

Interested players and singers should contact Pat Dobson ([email protected]) to register their interest and gain access codes for downloadable vocal and instrumental parts.

Costs are: Players £15; singers £10; students/low waged £6. Tea and coffee will be provided on the day, but players/singers should bring their own lunch.