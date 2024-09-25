Highcross Student Night returns with exclusive one-day only discounts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A night dedicated to Leicester’s vibrant student community returns to the city’s leading shopping and leisure destination, Highcross Shopping Centre, next week and it’s set to be bigger than ever.

For one-night only, on Tuesday 8 October, from 8:30pm to 11pm, Highcross will host its annual Student Night Lock-In event, where students can expect a whole host of exclusive discounts across almost forty stores, games, competitions, and live DJ sets.

Students will find deals on a range of items from big name brands, including schuh, located on the lower mall. The popular footwear brand will be offering 20% off store-wide, plus a Spin-To-Win game, where students could win additional discounts of 25% or 30%, or even a free pair of shoes.

Additionally, located on the lower mall, Damaged Society will be offering 20% discount, as well as hosting a raffle, giving goodie bags to the first 100 customers.

Meanwhile, at independent designer menswear store, Luke 1977, students can enjoy 30% off, as well as free gifts for the first 20 customers and free cocktails with every purchase, served at the store’s specially-installed Waikiki bar, in partnership with the popular local nightclub.

Highcross' diverse selection of food and drink retailers will also be involved in the event, with 30% off food at Zizzi with UNiDays, and a free garlic bread per sign up to their Zillionaire club.

Contemporary Caribbean restaurant Turtle Bay, located on the lower floor of the shopping centre, will also have a spinning wheel game and will be hosting its own DJ for the evening, open until midnight.

From 11am to 11pm on 8 October, students will also be able to get one game and one drink token for £12, or two games and two drink tokens for £18, at Treetop Adventure Golf, with a choice of alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverages available.

More deals are to be announced via Highcross social and Highcross website over the coming weeks, but other available Student Night deals include:

Ann Summers - 20% discount, store-wide, and Trick or Treat prizes for the first 50 student purchases.

Auntie Anne's - 20% off all food and drink.

Boost - Savings on regular smoothies from the Berry, Tropical or Cheeky menus.

Bubble CiTea - Buy one get one free on large-sized fruit tea or dirty milk tea per sign up to the Bubble CiTea App, and a lucky dip game.

Bubbleology - Buy-one-get-one-free on medium-sized fruit teas.

Castore - 15% discount on all full-price items.

Dune - 20% discount, store-wide.

Flying Tiger - 10% discount, store-wide.

Hotel Chocolat - 15% discount, store-wide.

JD Sports - 20% discount on selected styles and 10x JD Cash on first purchase with JD STATUS.

Levis - 30% discount, store-wide. Free gift for the first 15 customers who spend over £80.

Lids - 15% discount, store-wide.

Moss - 20% off ready-to-wear with valid student card. Hire, custom made, sale and multi-buy items are excluded.

Pandora - 10% discount, store-wide.

Pho - 25% discount.

Skechers - 25% off all full price footwear, and a Spin-to-Win game.

Suit Direct - 20% discount, store-wide.

Sunglass Hut - 20% discount, with sign-up.

The Body Shop - 20% discount, store-wide. Free gift when you spend £20.

The Perfume Shop - 20% discount, store-wide, and a game to win goodie bags.

Typo - 20% discount, store-wide.

Whittard of Chelsea - 20% discount, store-wide.

Yankee Candle - 20% discount, store-wide.

Yo Sushi - 33% discount.

Commenting on the event, Jeremy Lees, director at Savills, said:

"We’re thrilled to welcome students back for our annual Student Night Lock-In. This event is all about celebrating our vibrant student community, offering one-night-only discounts, exciting give-aways, and exclusive deals from some of their favourite brands. It’s the perfect chance to enjoy a fun night out while kicking off the new academic year with some great bargains.

“2024’s cohort of students will be treated to a range of freebies and discounts at some of our biggest stores and restaurants - so to ensure they don’t miss out on the event, I’d recommend students RSVP soon, via Highcross socials, or the Highcross website.

“We hope this year’s students enjoy this special evening, dedicated to them, and feel at home here in the city.”

Students can RSVP for this year’s Student Night Lock-In event at: www.highcrossleicester.com/events/student-night-lock-in