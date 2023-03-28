Gamers get ready to Rumble at Rutland water

Rumble Live is coming to Rutland Water

The family attraction will be set in a stunning woodland overlooking the reservoir just a few minutes’ walk from Sykes Lane Car Park.

The new venture comes four years after Rumble opened at Grafham Water, in Cambridgeshire and has since won multiple awards including the recent Laser Tag Experience of the Year 2022/23 award (Prestige Award) and Best Adrenaline Activity in Cambridgeshire (Eastlife 2022).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rumble uses guns which can transform into over 100 different types of weapon with different levels of range, damage and rates of fire. In ‘sniper rifle mode’ targets can be picked off with pin-point accuracy at over 250 metres using its holographic red-dot scope.

Rumble Rutland will be open every weekend (10am to 5pm) to November with additional sessions added during school holidays, bank holidays and busy periods to meet demand.

Most Popular

Initially, Rutland will have one arena, with a second adjacent planned for opening later this year.