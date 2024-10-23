The witches gather at Belvoir Castle's Halloween enchanted trail

Families are enjoying a spooktacular treat at Belvoir Castle as we celebrate Halloween.

A new adventure trail is running until Saturday November 2 in the adventure playground, which has been taken over by Betty the Witch and her sisters.

Little witches and wizards will need to hunt around the decorated playground, including its daring giant tube slide, secret climbing wall and hidden tunnels, to collect the ingredients the magical witches have misplaced and create a spellbinding charm to protect the castle this Hallows’ Eve.

Belvoir Castle is also hosting a pumpkin painting activity where families can put their creative skills to the test and craft their own masterpiece to take home.

Rachel Cullis Dorsett, marketing consultant for Belvoir Castle said: “We love seeing our visitors enjoy this creepy time of year and experience the magical delights of Halloween.

“We hope our new enchanted trail ignites little imaginations as they join the witches’ coven and our pumpkin painting activity is sure to encourage reams of creativity from all family members – no matter their age.”

The enchanted Halloween trail and access to Belvoir’s adventure playground is included in the admission price and will be available every day throughout the October half-term.

The castle, itself, is closed for its annual deep clean and preservation of important historical artefacts but the parklands and the Engine Yard shopping mall remain open.

A £2 car parking charge will apply however visitors can pick up a £2 voucher which is redeemable in all Belvoir outlets.

Click HERE to see all ticket prices.