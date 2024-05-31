Choir seeks founder singers

By Kate RathboneContributor
Published 31st May 2024, 12:03 BST
Melton-based choir Global Harmony are hoping to reconnect with some of their founder members, pictured in this photograph from 25 years ago.

The choir are planning a get-together on the 8th July and would be pleased to hear from anyone who was involved in the original line-up.

Phone Kate on 01664 852614 or Judith on 01664 569057 for more information.

