Celebrate the rhythm of Leicester at Highcross this weekend

Highcross Shopping Centre is set to shine a light on the musical talent of Leicester as it prepares to showcase live acoustic performances in St. Peter’s Square on Saturday 22 June.

Taking place in front of the city's iconic beacons, shoppers and music enthusiasts alike are invited to enjoy a free afternoon of live musical talent, right in the heart of the city, between the hours of 12pm - 2pm.

Alongside Highcross, 2 Funky Arts, a social enterprise based in Leicester and known for its dedication to fostering creativity and supporting local artists, has curated a diverse line-up of acoustic musicians for the event, which will celebrate this year’s Music Day which takes place on Friday 21 June.

The line-up includes Dani Matty, a 27-year-old Leicester-based singer-songwriter and producer who has been writing songs with her acoustic guitar since the age of 14.

Highcross is celebrating World Music Day on 22 June.

Joining Dani is Jake Thompson, a 20-year-old singer-songwriter who will be playing a mixture of released and unreleased songs from his catalogue, and Sariah Carter, an 18-year-old singer-songwriter who writes ballads with elements of blues, country and indie-alternative music.

Speaking about the event, Jo Tallack, senior general manager of Highcross, said:

“At Highcross, we are huge advocates for creativity and community, and big believers in the unique powers music has to bring people together.

“World Music Day, although taking place on the 21st, has presented us with the perfect opportunity to continue to celebrate the incredible local talent we have in Leicester. We’re proud to partner with 2 Funky Arts to showcase these highly-skilled, and flourishing, artists while providing a unique and vibrant atmosphere for our visitors to enjoy.

Dani Matty will be performing at the event.

“We invite everyone, of all ages, to join us for a free afternoon of memorable acoustic performances, and to be part of this special occasion.”

In addition to the performances, Highcross’ Showcase Cinema de Lux will be hosting a number of showings, including band biopic, ‘Ghost’, at 1pm and 10:15pm on Saturday 22 June, and musical biopic, ‘Waitress’, at 7:10pm on Sunday 23 June, so shoppers can continue to celebrate over the weekend.