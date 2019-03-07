These are the Melton borough gardens open in April as part of the Leicestershire National Garden Scheme

Gardens across the county will open next month as part of the National Garden Scheme (NGS), giving people the chance to get inspiration for their own outside space.

One Melton garden opening with a great display of spring flowers is Tresillian House in Dalby Road.

The plot is over two/third of an acre supporting two ponds and a bog garden, which are sure to be full of activity with frog spawn and perhaps an appearance by the local ducks. There will be a host of pretty flowers blooming, Daffodils, Tulips, Hellebores, Primroses, and late flowering Camellia.

Tresillian House has many trees which will be turning green and Laburnums, making for a lovely spring display.

Another Melton borough-based spring garden open by arrangement for group visits is Goadby Hall in Goadby Marwood.

It is an impressively large plot, over 10 acres including five lakes, a woodland walk, and interconnected walled gardens.

To make an appointment to visit a garden search https://www.ngs.org.uk/find-a-garden/by-arrangement/ for more information and contact details of the garden owners.

Carol Bartlett, publicity officer for Leicestershire National Garden Scheme, said: “Leicestershire has over 50 gardens open at different times of the year.

“Last year the Leicestershire National Garden Scheme raised £60,606, contributing to an overall total of £3.1 million, which was donated to Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie, Hospice UK and The Queen’s Nursing Institute.”

The National Garden Scheme is currently looking for new gardens to open in 2019. To join the NGS gardening community and help to raise money for charity, email Pam Shave, Leicestershire county organiser, at pamelashave@btconnect.com or call 01858 575481.