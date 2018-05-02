Syston QT Theatre Group to present different psychological drama entitled “Resonant Frequency”

Following the tremendous success of their last gentle comedy, Syston QT Theatre Group is in final rehearsals for their next production, a psychological drama by Ian Pauley entitled “Resonant Frequency.”

The play is being directed by Mark Smith. It is something different and includes five roles played by Ron Berry, Gillian Bowler, Sally Portsmouth, Paul Puttnam and Russell Webster.

The plot follows the common character, Host and his clone Host 2, through all three acts whilst the interrogation of the three other characters takes place to find out more about their past lives, their recent histories and the bizarre common factor that links the three of them together.

The first act is the story of Mother, an angry woman, living with the father of her child but also an everyday woman with a secret. Because she was abused as a child, she desperately needs stability in her life. Her only redeeming feature is her past.

The second act allows Toni the ice cream vendor, an Italian immigrant, to reveal that he has no scruples when it comes to making and selling ice cream. His story revolves around unusual ingredients, and ducking and diving to avoid his past, in order to sell his ice cream to tourists in his shop at the end of the pier.

In the third act, the seemingly unconnected threads are pulled together when Boffin gets the same treatment as the other two characters. Initially he is seen as just an affable, slightly eccentric inventor, but gradually his darker side is exposed.

Judith Latham, chairperson of the group, said: “As you can see, this really is very different from anything that we have done for a long time but we feel that we don’t want to be known for only performing comedies.

“It will be great to see, not only our usual loyal audiences there but also new audience members, and we shall be interested to see and hear their reactions to the play.”

Resonant Frequency will be performed at The Old Chapel, in Chapel Street, Syston, from Tuesday, May 8 to Friday, May 11. It will start at 7.30pm and the group will be serving refreshments and holding a raffle every evening. For ticket enquiries, contact Dorothy Surtees on 07989 960014.

Syston QT Theatre Group always want new members; not only as actors but also to help with backstage work, props, lighting and sound. If anyone is interested in joining the group, or would like further information, contact Judith on 07702 879006, visit www.qttheatregp.co.uk or email qtsyston@gmail.com.

The Old Chapel is situated on Chapel Street, a turning off the High Street, almost opposite Hair Design by Wayne. Gamble’s Funeral Directors is on the corner. There is a large free car park next to the chapel and plenty of other free parking nearby.