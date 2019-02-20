Melton Lions’ variety concert puts a smile on senior citizens’ faces

Melton Mowbray Lions Club treated over 300 senior citizens of the borough to a free variety concert at Melton Theatre on Saturday.

This is the 29th year in which this event has taken place as part of the Lions’ commitment to the local community.

Trevonne's tiny tots in the spotlight PHOTO: Derek Whitehouse

Club president Conroy Godber welcomed Mayor of Melton, Councillor Pru Chandler, along with Lions representatives, district governor Steve Scall and Zone Chair David Swanson with his wife Rosemary.

The afternoon started with a delightful selection of dance routines performed by members of the Trevonne Stage School, from the adorable tiniest tots, to the more accomplished senior dancers demonstrating years of practice.

Trevonne Stage School, run by Yvonne Makins for 47 years with the support of family and other dancers, has been a contributor to the concert for many years.

The next group to perform were the amusing Barbershop Quartet, who have been singing together for several years at open mic nights and fundraising events all over the county. They entertained everyone with tongue-in-cheek quips and a capella songs such as Hello Mary Lou.

Yolanda Offodile, currently studying a BA Hons degree at Brooksby Melton College and due to graduate this year, sang a selection of modern songs such as ones from The Greatest Showman film. Yolanda has often appeared in roles with The Melton Musical Theatre Company and teaches so she can share her experience with others.

During the interval everyone was treated to a free choc ice or two, these were distributed by the 5th Melton Mowbray Brownies and Guides. The girls also helped run up and down the stairs to distribute the many raffle prizes that had been donated by Lions members. Joining in with this charitable deed will help them achieve their Community Badge.

The second half of the concert opened with a performance by Capella, a local adult choir for ages 14 plus who cover many musical styles. The group are always looking for new members, especially men. They can be contacted online or by calling (01664) 563199, they meet on Monday evenings at Melton Theatre.

Capella sang five songs including You Raise Me Up which had the audience welling up, and City Of Stars which had people singing along. This was the first time the choir had taken part in the show but listening to the comments of appreciation and admiration, it probably won’t be their last.

Another regular, David Newton, who is part of the Barbershop Quartet, treated the crowd to his solo rendition of The Kinks’ song, A Sunny Afternoon, followed by A Winter’s Tale and I Could Always Fall In Love With You. David has been a finalist in the Vale’s Got Talent contest several times.

To finish, Melstrum Ukulele Orchestra performed a medley of toe tapping songs which had the audience joining in. Melstrum are celebrating being together for 10 years and have raised thousands of pounds towards charitable causes during this time. They brought the show to the finale and finished their set with the first song they performed as a group all those years ago. Everyone sang along to Delilah, especially the Why, Why, Why line.

Before people departed in their coaches and cars, the show’s organiser, Geoff Tate, thanked his fellow Lions for their support, especially David Robb for distributing tickets and arranging transport, and Mark Frisby for his entertaining role as master of ceremonies.

Ian Cliffe gave his services as backstage manager assisted by Becky Woodcock. Thanks was also expressed to the theatre staff and the first aider cover provided by Carl and Tina Culley.

Former president (2017/18) Sabrina Tate said: “Melton Mowbray Lions Club would like to say thank you to everyone who helped support it so generously. The smiling faces as everyone left makes it all worthwhile. See you all again next year.

“If anyone would like to join the Lions Club and be part of the many local fundraising and community events that we undertake throughout the year email Dave Robb at secretary@melton-lions.org.uk”