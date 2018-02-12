Family fun Aladdin pantomime is a sell-out success for Whissedine STARS

Whissendine STARS, an amateur repertory society, managed three outstanding performances of their pantomime Aladdin, despite the cast stuggling with coughs, colds and croaky voices.

The production, which included spectacular sets, wonderful costumes and talented children who sang their hearts out, was staged on February 2 and 3.

Abanazar up to tricks PHOTO: Supplied

Great entertainment was provided by the whole cast with evil Abanazar getting lots of boos and Widow Twankey, the two policeman and Nobby the panda getting lots of laughs.

Jill Fenby-Taylor of the STARS said: “Princess Jasmine was unable to sing on Saturday night so Rob, our amazing pianist, sang instead, with the Princess (Tamara Stewart) miming the words causing one of the biggest laughs of the night.

“Friday and Saturday nights were sell-outs and the cast even got a mini standing ovation on Saturday.

“The new sets, designed, constructed and painted by Mike Hiseman were truly magnificent as were the costumes, which are all produced in house, especially as the panto started in China and moved to Egypt at one point.

Children singing PHOTO: Supplied

“Nothing fazed the costume ladies though, even when with 30 minutes notice they had to find a costume for Sue, the producer, who had to stand in for Tamara for the Saturday matinee.”