Who has left The Traitors so far? All 20 of the murders and banishments on BBC show in 2025

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Technology and TV writer

Published 20th Jan 2025, 16:53 BST
Updated 23rd Jan 2025, 21:57 BST

The Traitors has whittled down the cast for the BBC show 📺

The Traitors has just one episode left - and the players have been whittled down significantly. From a bumper crop of 25 contestants at the start, we are left with just five.

But who has left so far? The full list of murders and banishments in The Traitors season three.

The first player to be ‘murdered’ by The Traitors was Yin in the first episode on January 1. She didn’t even make it to the first roundtable.

1. Yin - murdered

The first player to be ‘murdered’ by The Traitors was Yin in the first episode on January 1. She didn’t even make it to the first roundtable. | BBC Photo: BBC

The roundtable on January 1 ended on a cliff-hanger, but at the start of the second episode of series three on January 2 it was revealed that Nathan had been banished. He was the first banishment.

2. Nathan - banished

The roundtable on January 1 ended on a cliff-hanger, but at the start of the second episode of series three on January 2 it was revealed that Nathan had been banished. He was the first banishment. | BBC Photo: BBC

The Traitors’ second victim was Keith - he was ‘murdered’ in episode two. Keith we hardly knew you.

3. Keith - murdered

The Traitors’ second victim was Keith - he was ‘murdered’ in episode two. Keith we hardly knew you. | BBC Photo: BBC

The episode on January 2 was an extremely busy one with two banishments and a murder. Welsh translator Elen became the second person to be banished in the 2025 series.

4. Elen - banished

The episode on January 2 was an extremely busy one with two banishments and a murder. Welsh translator Elen became the second person to be banished in the 2025 series. | BBC Photo: BBC

