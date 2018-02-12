Take a guided walk around Hoby with village history society

Visitors to the beautiful Wreake village of Hoby are being given the unique opportunity to explore its old and interesting architecture.

The Hoby and District Local History Society is offering people the chance to go on a guided walk around Hoby.

The trail covers architecture and social history and is illustrated with photographs from the early part of the last century.

The price is £3 per head. Tea and cake can be provided afterwards for afternoon walks at a cost of £5 per head.

To arrange a walk around Hoby contact: secretary@hobyanddistricthistory.co.uk