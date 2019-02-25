Syston Model Railway Society needs functional new premises to call home

Syston Model Railway Society are urgently looking for a new home after a recent electrical and safety inspection found the club rooms dangerous and unsafe.

The club have enjoyed over 30 years of building model railways at the Old School, Melton Road, Thurmaston but this will now have to be vacated. Various members layouts have appeared in national magazines and one club layout, Horse Cove, is due to appear in a national magazine in the near future.

Over the last 25 years the club have organised a very popular model railway exhibition currently in Sileby, Leicestershire. In the past eight years nearly £3,000 has been donated to local charities. This year £450 will be donated to Rainbow Trust Children’s Charity.

Chris Leach, from the society, said: “We are willing to consider anything. We know that finding space of 1,200sq feet, insulated and secure, with electrics, access to water and a toilet at a price we can afford will be difficult . However,surely there must be some industrial, warehouse, or farm premises available somewhere in Syston ,or nearby area.”

If anyone can help, contact Chris on 01162 605760 to discuss or for further information.