Strike is back and fans won’t want to get confused by the BBC schedule 📺

BBC’s Strike series is back for a new series.

Four new episodes will air before Christmas.

It comes two years after the most recent season of the crime drama.

Strike is set to return for a brand new mystery tonight. The hit crime series returns after two years away from our screens.

Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger are back for another case as an early Christmas present for fans. Based on the series of books by Robert Galbraith - the pen name of JK Rowling - the show first premiered in 2017.

The Beeb dropped a tantalising first look at the latest batch of episodes a few weeks ago. It showed Cormoran Strike and Robin Ellacourt back in action - but the wait is finally over.

Tom Burke (L) and Holliday Grainger (R) in Strike. Photo: BBC | BBC

What time is Strike on BBC tonight?

The first episode of the sixth season of Strike will premiere today (December 16). It is due to air on BBC 1 at 9pm.

The brand new episode of Strike is scheduled to run for an hour and will end at 10pm. The series will air across four days between December 16 and Christmas Eve (December 24).

How to watch the new series of Strike?

As previously mentioned, it will air on BBC 1 at 9pm today (Monday). However you can also catch the show on the Beeb’s streaming service iPlayer - and all episodes are available now as of 10.30am.

For those watching on terrestrial TV, the episodes will run across four nights - December 16, 17, 23 and 24. Like the previous series - which adapted Troubled Blood - it features four episodes, making it the joint longest season.

