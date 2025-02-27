Splendour 2025: 25 new acts and three brand new stages revealed for this year’s event - line-up and tickets
- Splendour have revealed 25 new acts joining this year’s line-up of Bloc Party and Kaiser Chiefs.
- The festival has also revealed a brand new stage complimenting the Splendour, Confetti, On The Hill, and Comedy stages.
- Here’s what you can expect from the brand new stage, along with the latest update to this year’s Splendour line-up.
Splendour 2025, taking place at Wollaton Park in Nottingham over the weekend of July 19 and 20 2025, have revealed three brand new stages for this year’s festival.
The Bodega Stage will spotlight emerging national artists, while the Dance Stage will host Trevor Nelson’s Soul Nation and Hedkandi’s 25th anniversary celebration. Day Fever will bring surprise DJ sets from Vicky McClure, Johnny Owen and Jon McClure.
Those new stages join the already established ones from previous festivals, the Splendour, Confetti, On The Hill and Comedy stages, expanding the festival’s reach across the park even more.
Alongside the new stages being announced, 25 more artists are set to perform at this year’s festival, with the likes of Starsailor, Cassia, Lucy Spraggan and more joining previously announced artists like Bloc Party, Kaiser Chiefs and Travis.
Splendour 2025 - current line-up
Saturday July 19 2025
Splendour Stage
- Bloc Party
- Jake Bugg
- Clean Bandit
- Natasha Bedingfield
- Elvana
- Vicky McClure & Our Dementia Choir
- LYVIA
Confetti Stage
- Seasick Steve
- Starsailor
- Kingfishr
- Brooke Combe
- The Amy Winehouse Band
- Cassia
- Elvana
Dance Stage
- Trevor Nelson’s Soul Nation
Sunday July 20 2025
Splendour Stage
- Kaiser Chiefs
- Travis
- Sophie Ellis-Bextor
- The Fratellis
- Lucy Spraggan
- Kezia Gill
- The Publics
Confetti Stage
- Echo & The Bunnymen
- The Levellers
- Kate Nash
- Remember Monday
- Overpass
- Set In Motion
Bodega Stage (Sat & Sun, A-Z)
- Aziya
- Bloodworm
- Cardinals
- Davoli
- daydreamers
- Nectar Woode
- Pentire
- Toby Lee
- Tom A Smith
- TTSSFU
Dance Stage
- Hedkandi Featuring Mark Doyle, Hedkandi DJs, Liva PA, Sax & Percussion
Comedy Stage (Sat & Sun, A-Z)
- Carl Jones
- Duncan Oakley
- Friz Frizzle
- Jonny Awsum
- Karen Bayley
- Kathryn Mather
- Paul McCaffrey
- Pam Ford
- Phil Nichols
- Scott Bennett
- Sean Heydon
- Steve Royle
Where can I get tickets to attend Splendour 2025?
Tickets to attend this year Splendour in Nottingham festival are available to purchase now through Ticketmaster in the UK.
