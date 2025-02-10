Smashing Pumpkins: ‘90s grunge icons set to perform short tour in the UK in 2025 - dates and tickets
- ‘90s grunge legends Smashing Pumpkins have announced four tour dates for 2025.
- The show brings together some of the original line-up with Billy Corgan, including James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlain.
- The show is set to feature Skunk Anansie, White Lies and more to be announced.
Remember how Britpop was a call-to-arms against the wave of grunge music permeating the British airwaves back in the ‘90s?
Well, while many are enjoying the Cool Britannia nostalgia buzz brought on by Oasis’ upcoming reunion shows, those of us with holes in our jeans and adjourned in flannel are happy to find out that the Smashing Pumpkins have announced a short tour of the UK in 2025.
The band, known for their genre-defining works including Siamese Dream and Melon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, are back to their original line up; two thirds anyway, with Billy Corgan once again joined by guitarist James Iha and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin.
The show is also set to feature another nostalgic act from the world of ‘90s rock, in the form of Skunk Anansie, while White Lies have also been confirmed with more promises to follow in due course.
Where are Smashing Pumpkins performing in the UK in 2025?
The Smashing Pumpkins are performing at the following locations on the following dates:
- August 10 2025 - Gunnersbury Park, London
- August 12 2025 - Piece Hall, Halifax
- August 13 2025 - Scarborough Open Air Theatre
- August 14 2024 - Colchester Castle
When can I get tickets to see Smashing Pumpkins in the UK in 2025?
Pre-sale tickets
Sign-ups for presale tickets, set to go on sale on February 13 2025, are currently taking place now through Ticketmaster.
General ticket sales
General sales will then take place through Ticketmaster from February 14 2025 at 10am.
What did Smashing Pumpkins perform when they last played the UK?
The last time Billy Corgan and company performed in the UK was only back in 2024, with Smashing Pumpkins performed at Cardiff Castle on June 14 2024. According to Setlist.FM, the band performed the following set:
- The Everlasting Gaze
- Doomsday Clock
- Zoo Station (U2 cover)
- Today
- Thru the Eyes of Ruby
- Spellbinding
- Tonight, Tonight
- That Which Animates the Spirit
- Ava Adore
- Disarm
- Springtimes
- Mayonaise
- Bullet With Butterfly Wings
- Empires
- Beguiled
- 1979
- Birch Grove
- Gossamer (with “The Spaniards” ending)
- Jellybelly
- Cherub Rock
- Zero (preceded by “Where Boys Fear to Tread” tease)
Will you be signing up to get your tickets to see Smashing Pumpkins performing in London or Hafliax, or are you set to wait out and see if more shows are announced? Let us know your thoughts on this gig announcement by leaving a comment down below.