Send your child to Monsters Stink! Easter holiday club in Melton

A holiday club for children is to be held at Melton Baptist Church, on Leicester Road, this Easter, for four days.

Monsters Stink! will help children deal with some of the monsters they encounter like bullying and getting lost. The club will run from Monday, March 26 to Thursday, March 29, from 10am-12noon.

Primary aged children can enjoy games, video clips, Bible stories and things to make. The cost is £1 per day per child, which includes a drink and biscuit. Any child who attends school can apply to join in.

Complete the online form to book a place. Go to www.mmbc.org.uk/holidayclub