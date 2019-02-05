Second coming for Melton Mowbray Comic Con

Melton Mowbray Comic Con returns for its second incarnation to Pera Business Park in the summer.

On Saturday, July 20, from 10am, the event will have new interactive displays and attractions, as well as actors from popular big name TV and film franchises.

Something for everyone around the convention stalls PHOTO: Tim Williams

Guest actors will include Ross Mullan, who famously plays the White Walker in Game of Thrones, Phill Martin, famed for his roles in films Pan and Prometheus, and Clem So, who has starred in a wide variety of franchises including Marvel, Harry Potter, Star Wars and more.

All three guests will be taking part in guest talks on stage, signing autographs, posing for selfies, and chatting to fans about their vast experiences.

New displays for 2019 include an Aliens scene, a Bumblebee VW, and a hugely impressive, very large smoke breathing dragon. Fans of Tim Burton’s Nightmare Before Christmas will be delighted to see a Jack and Sally display at the event this year too.

There will be some fantastic new costumers this year as The SuperHeroes Cosplay Group visit Melton for the first time. The East Midlands Garrison are also returning with their impressive troupe of Star Wars costume characters and a Star Wars helmet display.

Virtual Reality is back with more units and many super fun new experiences, and Pirates with Parrots return with their excellent flying display. PlayStation 4 gaming, Lego-style bricks, and colouring-in will also be available.

Professor Lorenzo Phear’s Charms and Enchantments Wand School will be running three sessions on stage, and participants will have the opportunity to learn some incantations, wrist flicks, and wand manoeuvres.

The Shooting Range and the huge inflatable Ghostbusters Mr Stay Puft Marshmallow Man are also back by popular demand, and will be outside the venue all day, meanwhile cosplayers will have the opportunity to take part in costume competitions to win some fantastic geeky prizes.

An eclectic mix of traders selling comics, books, toys, collectables, accessories, jewellery, mini figures, anime, sweets, art, clothing, and many more geeky products will ensure everyone has the opportunity to purchase a souvenir of their day out.

Charity collections and tombolas are always important at Melton Mowbray Comic Con, with The Geek Asylum collecting for Meningitis Research Foundation, The SuperHeroes Cosplay Group collecting for Ashgate Hospice, and the East Midlands Garrison collecting for P.A.S.I.C.

The on-stage host for the day will be Kerry Neale aka Warden Ursula from The Geek Asylum, a huge geeky Facebook group with nearly 31,000 members. She will be co-joined by Paul Brady from The SuperHeroes Cosplay Group for the presenting and judging of the cosplay competition.

Tickets can be purchased on the door or in advance from the Savage Beast Events website at https://www.savagebeastonline.co.uk/melton-tickets