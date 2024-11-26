Wake up Maggie - Glastonbury Festival have announced their first 2025 act 🎪

Glastonbury Festival have announced their first act for 2025.

Sir Rod Stewart will be performing the event’s hallowed “Legends” slot on Sunday afternoon.

The news comes despite Stewart revealing he was looking to no longer play large-scale events.

Your first Glastonbury Festival 2025 act has been announced, and it’s a welcome return to Sir Rod Stewart, who confirmed this morning he will be performing at Worthy Farm.

Taking up residence on Sunday’s “legends” slot, Stewart shared the news on social media writing: “I’m absolutely thrilled to announce that I’ll be playing Glastonbury 2025! After all these years, I’m proud and ready and more than able to take the stage again to pleasure and titillate my friends at Glastonbury in June. I’ll see you there!”

Sir Rod Stewart has been announced for the “Legends” slot at Glastonbury 2025 | Getty Images

That news was also confirmed by Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis, who also took to social media to write: “Bringing Sir Rod Stewart back for the Sunday afternoon slot on the Pyramid stage is everything we could wish for. What a way to bow out with the final legends slot before we take a fallow year. We cannot wait!”

It comes as Sir Rod in a previous interview indicated that he would be winding down undertaking ‘large scale tours’ but has no desire to ‘fully retire,’ stating: “I love what I do, and I do what I love,” he continued. “I’m fit, have a full head of hair, and can run 100 meters in 18 seconds at the jolly old age of 79.”

“I’d like to move onto a Great American Songbook, Swing Fever tour the year after next – smaller venues and more intimacy. But then again, I may not…”

Stewart last performed at the event in 2002, and follows in the footsteps of Shania Twain, Yusuf / Cat Stevens, Diana Ross, Kylie Minogue, Dolly Parton and Barry Gibb in taking on the prestigious “Legend Slot.”

What did Sir Rod Stewart play at his 2002 Glastonbury Festival appearance?

Could Stewart perform a similar set to his one at Worthy Farm in 2002? On that occasion, according to Setlist.FM, the crooner performed the following songs:

Handbags and Gladrags (Mike d’Abo cover)

The First Cut Is the Deepest (Cat Stevens cover)

Reason to Believe (Tim Hardin cover)

Some Guys Have All the Luck (The Persuaders cover)

Tonight I'm Yours (Don't Hurt Me)

Rhythm of My Heart (Marc Jordan cover)

Every Picture Tells a Story

You're in My Heart (The Final Acclaim)

I Don't Want to Talk About It (Crazy Horse cover)

Stay With Me (Faces song)

Downtown Train (Tom Waits cover)

Have I Told You Lately (Van Morrison cover)

You Wear It Well

Ooh La La (Faces song)

Baby Jane

Young Turks

Hot Legs

Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?

Maggie May

Tom Traubert's Blues (Four Sheets to the Wind in Copenhagen) (Tom Waits cover)

This Old Heart of Mine (Is Weak for You) (The Isley Brothers cover)

Tonight's the Night (Gonna Be Alright)

Encore:

Sailing (The Sutherland Brothers Band cover)

What do you think about the news that Sir Rod Stewart has been confirmed for Glastonbury 2025? Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment down below.