Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide October 25 to November 1 - Melton Times

Johnny English (Cert TBC)

Today at 6pm.

The Wife (15)

Today at 8pm.

The Children Act (12A) Brilliant high court judge Fiona Maye finds herself with a life-changing decision to make. Does she convince young Jehovah’s Witness Adam, who has leukaemia, to accept a life-saving blood transfusion or does she bow to the wishes of the family? What is it the boy truly wants? With her private life in disarray, Adam’s case becomes Fiona’s focus. She takes sensational and unusual measures to stop court proceedings, and visits the boy in hospital before making the life-and-death decision. Friday, Monday and Wednesday at 6pm and Tuesday at 5pm.

A Star Is Born (15) Bradley Cooper’s directorial debut is a new take on a timeless story: an ill-fated romance between a seasoned musician fading from fame and the struggling young singer he pushes into the limelight and helps to stardom. Even as her career begins to take off, the personal side of their relationship breaks down, and he must battle alone with his own, destructive demons. Previous film versions have starred Janet Gaynor and Fredric March, James Mason and Judy Garland and Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson. Now Cooper and pop superstar Lady Gaga – almost unrecognisable as a demure, dishwater brunette – play the two lovers. Friday at 8.30pm, Saturday at 5.30pm, Sunday at 2pm, Monday and Wednesday at 8.15pm, Tuesday at 2pm and 7.15pm and Thursday at 4pm.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (15)

All-American couple Janet and Brad find their morals under threat when they become the unexpected guests of transvestite scientist Frank-N-Furter. Sing along to favourite tunes such as ‘Time Warp’, ‘Damn It Janet’ and ‘Sweet Transvestite.’ Full audience participation pack included in the ticket price! Tickets: Luxury £12, Sofa £24, Standard £10.50, Concessions £9. Saturday at 8.30pm.

Christopher Robin (PG)

Saturday at 3pm.

ROH Live: Die Walküre Sunday at 5pm.

NT Live: Allelujah! Thursday at 7pm.