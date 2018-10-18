Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide October 18 to 25 - Melton Times

The House with A Clock in Its Walls (12A) Jack Black and Cate Blanchett star in a tale of fantastical events in the most unexpected places. This magical adventure tells the spine-tingling story of ten-year-old Lewis, who goes to live with his uncle in a creaky old house with a mysterious tick-tocking heart. The sleepy facade of Lewis’s new environment crumbles to reveal a secret world of warlocks and witches when he awakens the dead. Today at 3.45pm.

Crazy Rich Asians (12A) When Rachel Chu, a New York-born Chinese professor, jets off with boyfriend Nick Young to his home in Singapore for his best friend’s wedding, she soon finds that she has a lot to take on board. Unbeknown to her, Nick is one of the wealthiest bachelors in the country and Rachel finds herself thrust into the world of the ‘crazy rich’ of the Singapore elite. Today at 6pm.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) Today at 8.30pm.

Johnny English (Cert TBC) Rowan Atkinson is back in hilarious, characteristically clumsy style as accidental secret agent Johnny English in the third instalment of the much-loved spy spoof. When the British secret service is hacked and all of their agents exposed, English is on hand to put things right – or at least try to. He launches back into the world of espionage with renewed vigour but still manages to do absolutely nothing right. Friday at 3.45pm and 8.15pm, Saturday at 3.45pm and 6pm, Sunday at 12.30pm and 5pm, Monday and Wednesday at 8.15pm, Tuesday at 5pm and Thursday at 6pm.

The Wife (15) Joan Castleman has spent 40 years sacrificing her dreams to support her charismatic husband Joe and his literary career. After a lifetime of uneven compromises, Joan and Joe’s marriage has reached the moment of truth. On the eve of the presentation of Joe’s Nobel Prize for Literature, Joan confronts the biggest sacrifice of her life and the biggest secret of his career. Friday, Monday and Wednesday at 6pm, Saturday and Thursday at 8pm, Sunday at 7pm and Tuesday at 2pm and 7pm.

In Which We Serve (U) Sunday at 2.30pm.