Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide May 3 to 10 - Melton Times

Avengers: Infinity War (12A)

Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk and the rest of the Avengers unite to battle their most powerful enemy yet - the evil Thanos. On a mission to collect all six Infinity Stones, Thanos plans to use the artefacts to inflict his twisted will on reality. The fate of the planet and existence itself has never been more uncertain as everything the Avengers have fought for has led up to this moment. Today at 4.15pm, Friday at 6pm and 9pm, Saturday at 2.30pm, 5.30pm and 8.30pm, Sunday and Monday at 1.30pm, 4.30pm, 7.30pm, Tuesday and Thursday at 5pm and 8pm and Wednesday at 5.30pm and 8.30pm.

The Greatest Showman (PG)

Curtains up – it’s showtime! Broadway veteran Hugh Jackman stars in the dazzling feel-good musical inspired by the life of show-business pioneer P. T. Barnum, the founder of ‘The Greatest Show On Earth.’ Tuesday at 2pm.

ROH Live: Manon Today at 7.15pm.