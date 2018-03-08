Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide March 8 to 15 - Melton Times

Darkest Hour (PG) Today at 6pm.

Three Billboards (15) Today at 8.30pm.

Roman J. Israel, Esq. (12A) Denzel Washington is Roman J. Israel, Esq. in Dan Gilroy’s dramatic thriller centred on the high-pressure Los Angeles criminal court system. An idealistic defence attorney questions his own morals when he takes the reins on a complicated murder case. Friday at 6pm and Monday at 8.30pm.

Darkest Hour (PG) Friday at 8.30pm, Saturday at 3pm, Sunday t 5pm, Monday at 6pm and Wednesday at 3.45pm.

Paddington 2 (PG) Saturday at 12.15pm.

Phantom Thread (15) Couturier Reynolds Woodcock is at the centre of 1950s London fashion, dressing royalty, film stars and debutants in his distinct style. But despite the many women in his life, Woodcock remains a confirmed bachelor until he meets hotel waitress Alma, who turns his life upside down. Saturday and Thursday at 5.45pm, Sunday at 7.45pm and Tuesday at 2pm and 7.30pm.

The Greatest Showman (PG) Hugh Jackman stars in a dazzling feel-good musical inspired by the rags-to-ringmaster show-business pioneer P. T. Barnum. Saturday and Thursday at 8.30pm (singalong), Sunday at 2.15pm (singalong) and Tuesday at 5pm.

My Generation + Satellite Q&A (12A) Wednesday at 6.30pm.