Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide March 29 to April 5 - Melton Times

Lady Bird (15)

Today at 6pm.

Finding Your Feet (12A)

Today at 8.15pm, Friday and Tuesday at 7.15pm, Saturday at 6pm, Sunday and Monday at 5pm and Thursday at 6pm and 8.30pm.

Peter Rabbit (PG)

The nation’s favourite daring, blue-jacketed bunny teams up with vegetable patch comrades, Flopsy, Mopsy and Cottontail, to rally against animal-hating gardener Mr McGregor and vie for the attentions of kind next-door neighbour Bea. A humorous, contemporary animation of Beatrix Potter’s classic tale. Today, Saturday and Thursday at 1.30pm and 3.45pm, Friday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday at 12.30pm and 2.45pm and Wednesday at 2.30pm and 4.45pm.

The 15:17 To Paris (15)

Following Sully, Clint Eastwood directs another true story of American heroism, that of three friends who thwarted an ISIS attack on a Paris-bound train in 2015. With the protagonists playing themselves, the film pursues the idea that “In the face of fear, ordinary people can do the extraordinary.” Friday at 5pm and Sunday at 7.30pm.

Wonder Wheel (12A)

Set against the backdrop of the picturesque Coney Island amusement park in the 1950s, four characters’ lives intertwine in a tale of shattered dreams: Ginny, a former actress; Humpty, Ginny’s husband; Mickey, an aspiring playwright; and Carolina, Humpty’s estranged daughter. Saturday at 8.30pm, Monday at 7.30pm and Tuesday at 5pm.

ROH Live: Macbeth

Wednesday at 7.15pm.