Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide March 22 to 29 - Melton Times

NT Live: Julius Caesar Today at 7pm.

Peter Rabbit (PG) The nation’s favourite daring, blue-jacketed bunny teams up with vegetablepatch comrades, Flopsy, Mopsy and Cottontail, to rally against animal-hating gardener Mr McGregor and vie for the attentions of kind next-door neighbour Bea. Friday at 3.45pm, Saturday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 1.30pm and 3.45pm, Sunday at 12.30pm and 2.45pm and Tuesday at 2.30pm and 4.45pm.

Finding Your Feet (12A) The heart-warming story of Sandra Abbott who turns her life around after discovering her husband is having an affair. It takes moving in with her colourful sister Bif and joining a dance class to show Sandra that it’s never too late to start afresh in life. Friday and Saturday at 6pm, Sunday at 5pm and 7.30pm, Monday and Thursday at 8.15pm and Wednesday at 6pm and 8.30pm.

Lady Bird (15) Christine ‘Lady Bird’ McPherson embarks on the bittersweet transition from insecure high-school teen to self-assured woman. Desperate to escape sleepy Sacramento, she rebels against but is exactly like her critical mother. Friday and Saturday at 8.30pm and Monday and Thursday at 6pm.

ROH Live: Bernstein Centenary Tuesday at 7.15pm.