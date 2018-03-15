Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide March 15 to 22 - Melton Times

Phantom Thread (15) Today at 5.45pm.

The Greatest Showman (PG) Today at 8.30pm and Saturday at 2.45pm.

The Shape Of Water (15) Set in a high-security government lab in 1960s Cold War-era America, this darkly romantic adult fairy tale sees mute janitor Elisa strike up an unlikely romance with a captive fish-man hybrid. When the cruel Colonel Strickland sets out to kill the creature, Elisa attempts a daring rescue. Master storyteller Guillermo del Toro delivers a heart-stirring crowdpleaser that celebrates all that is weird and wonderful. Friday and Wednesday at 6pm, Saturday at 8pm, Sunday at 5pm and 7.45pm, Monday at 6pm and 8.30pm and Tuesday at 2pm and 5pm.

Black Panther (12A) After the death of his father, the king of Wakanda, in Captain America: Civil War, T’Challa returns to his isolated African kingdom to take his rightful place on the throne. But a powerful rival emerges who has other ideas. Friday and Wednesday at 8.30pm, Saturday at 5pm and Tuesday at 7.45pm.

Coco (PG) Saturday at 12.30pm.

Early Man (PG) Sunday at 12.30pm.

Dunkirk (12A) Sunday at 2.30pm.

NT Live: Julius Caesar Thursday at 7pm.