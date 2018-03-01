Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide March 1 to 8 - Melton Times

Fifty Shades Freed (Cert TBC) Today at 6pm.

The Mercy (12A) Today at 8.30pm.

Journey’s End (12A) In March 1918, a British company moves onto the front line in northern France. With a German attack imminent, a group of officers variously await their fate in a claustrophobic trench. Among them are the war-weary Captain Stanhope and eager new recruit Raleigh, the brother of Stanhope’s fiancée. As the days go by and the tension rises, each man’s character is laid bare. A wonderfully acted adaptation of R. C. Sherriff’s powerful 1928 play. Friday at 6pm, Monday at 8.30pm and Tuesday at 1.30pm.

Darkest Hour (PG) Friday and Wednesday at 8.30pm, Saturday at 2.15pm and 5pm, Sunday at 7pm and Monday and Thursday at 6pm.

Coco (PG) With big dreams of becoming a musician, 12-year-old guitarist Miguel sets out to solve the mystery behind his family’s age-old ban on music. His adventures take him and his trusty dog Dante to the dazzlingly colourful Land of the Dead. Here, the young hero is met by a trickster skeleton Héctor, and together they work hard to lift the musical curse. But will Miguel manage to make it back to the real world intact and will he solve the ancestral puzzle? Pixar brings us another stunning family animation, masterfully directed by Lee Unkrich and Adrian Molina. This time it’s Day of the Dead-themed and packed with magical skeletons, vibrant Mexican tradition, mischievous dogs and raucous celebrations. A truly captivating coming-of-age film with the family and a sense of humour at its heart. Saturday at 12noon.

Maze Runner: The Death Cure A boost to young adults’ sci-fi spirits from returning director Wes Ball with this epic finale to the Maze Runner saga. Thomas and his teenage crew must now break into WCKD’s fortified citadel to save their friends whilst avoiding the predations of its pitiless boss. Saturday at 7.45pm and Sunday at 12noon.

Bolshoi Live: The Flames Of Paris Sunday at 3pm.

Three Billboards (15) Wednesday at 6pm and Thursday at 8.30pm.