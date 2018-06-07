Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide June 7 to 14 - Melton Times

Solo: A Star Wars Story (12A) Journey to a galaxy far, far away to discover the backstory of one of the most loveable rogues in cinema history. In a series of daring escapades, a young Han Solo meets his future first mate Chewbacca, encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian and embarks on the first of many adventures in the Millennium Falcon. Today at 6pm and 8.45pm.

The Guernsey Literary And Potato Peel Pie Society (12A) Free-spirited writer Juliet receives a letter from a member of a mysterious literary club founded in Guernsey during Nazi occupation. Her curiosity piqued, she decides to visit the island. There she meets the delightfully eccentric members of the Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society, including Dawsey, the rugged and intriguing farmer who wrote her the letter. As she learns about their wartime experiences, Juliet develops a bond with the book club and island. Friday and Wednesday at 6pm, Saturday at 8.15pm, Tuesday at 4.30pm and Thursday at 8.30pm.

Deadpool 2 (15) Marvel’s irreverent anti-hero returns for another meta episode of bloody violence and superhero satire. Ryan Reynolds squeezes back into the red spandex as Deadpool, who assembles a rag-tag team of mutants to protect a young tearaway from a bionic time-traveller called Cable. Friday and Wednesday at 8.45pm, Saturday at 5.30pm, Sunday at 7pm, Monday at 8pm and Thursday at 6pm.

Avengers: Infinity War (12A) Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk and the rest of the Avengers unite to battle their most powerful enemy yet - the evil Thanos. On a mission to collect all six Infinity Stones, Thanos plans to use the artifacts to inflict his twisted will on reality. The fate of the planet has never been more uncertain. Saturday at 2.30pm.

Bolshoi Live: Coppélia Sunday at 4pm.

Edie (12A) At the tender age of 83, Edie, sets out to capture a little of the magic she had as a young girl. In a tale of triumph over adversity, she embarks on the adventure of a lifetime and climbs a mountain in the Scottish Highlands. Monday at 5.45pm and Tuesday at 2pm.

ROH Live: Swan Lake Tuesday at 7.15pm.