Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide July 12 to 19 - Melton Times

The Bookshop (PG) Thursday at 6pm.

I Feel Pretty (12A) Thursday at 8.30pm.

Ocean’s 8 (12A) An all-female extravaganza sees Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and Anne Hathaway come together in Gary Ross’s star-studded spin-off of Steven Soderbergh’s Ocean’s trilogy. Following her release from prison, Debbie Ocean recruits a crew of eight, including Cate Blanchett as her righthand woman, to carry out an unbelievably ambitious heist at New York City’s glitzy annual Met Gala. All eyes are on celebrity Daphne Kluger’s $150-million diamond necklace as the savvy women-only squad stage a robbery like no other – all the while attempting not to raise a single eyebrow. Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter, Richard Armitage and James Corden round off an ensemble cast. Friday and Monday at 6pm, Saturday and Thursday at 8.15pm, Sunday at 7.15pm and Tuesday at 5pm.

Patrick (PG) Sarah Francis is a young woman whose life is a bit of a mess. The last thing she needs is someone else to look after, let alone someone who dribbles, snores and eats from the kitchen bin. Yet, like it or not, her grandmother bequeaths her a very spoilt dog – her pug Patrick. This four-legged interloper proceeds to cause chaos in all aspects of Sarah’s life. But then something remarkable happens: Patrick begins to turn her life around. Friday at 8.30pm and Saturday at 6pm.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (12A) Saturday at 3.15pm and Sunday at 2.15pm.

Book Club (12A) Sunday at 5pm and Tuesday at 7.30pm.

Show Dogs (PG) A part-animated comedy about Max, a no-nonsense police Rottweiler and an FBI officer called Frank who are charged with the unlikely task of finding a missing panda. Monday and Thursday at 3.45pm, Tuesday at 2.45pm and Wednesday at 4.45pm.

The Happy Prince (15) An enthralling biopic of Oscar Wilde centred on the poet’s final days. Monday at 8.30pm and Thursday at 6pm.

RSC Live: Romeo and Juliet Wednesday at 7pm.