Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide January 17 to 24 - Melton Times

Mary Poppins Returns (U) Now an adult with three children, bank teller Michael Banks learns that his house will be repossessed unless he can pay back a loan. His only hope is to find a missing certificate that shows proof of valuable shares that his father left him years earlier. Just as all seems lost, Michael and his sister receive the surprise of a lifetime when Mary Poppins arrives to save the day. Today at 2pm, 8.30pm, Friday at 8.30pm, Saturday at 12.30pm and 5.45pm, Sunday at 11am and 6.30pm, Monday at 8.15pm, Wednesday at 6pm and Thursday at 5.30pm and 8.15pm.

The Girl in the Spider’s Web (15) Today at 6pm.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG) Bitten by a radioactive spider in the subway, Brooklyn teenager Miles Morales suddenly develops mysterious powers that transform him into the one and only Spider-Man. When he meets Peter Parker, he soon realizes that there are many others who share his special, high-flying talents. Miles must now use his newfound skills to battle the evil Kingpin, a hulking madman who can open portals to other universes and pull different versions of Spider-Man into our world. Friday at 6pm, Saturday at 3.15pm and Tuesday at 4.15pm.

Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) Saturday and Wednesday at 8.30pm and Thursday at 2pm.

Bolshoi Live: La Bayadere Sunday at 3pm.

Free Solo (12A) From award-winning documentary filmmaker E. Chai Vasarhelyi and world-renowned photographer and mountaineer Jimmy Chin, the directors of Meru, comes Free Solo a stunning, intimate and unflinching portrait of free soloist climber Alex Honnold, as he prepares to achieve his lifelong dream: climbing the face of the world’s most famous rock - the 3,200-foot El Capitan in Yosemite National Park - without a rope. Celebrated as one of the greatest athletic feats of any kind, Honnold’s climb set the ultimate standard: perfection or death. Monday at 6pm and Tuesday at 2pm.

ROH Live: The Queen of Spades Tuesday at 6.45pm.