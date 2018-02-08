Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide February 8 to 15 - Melton Times

All the Money in the World (15) Thursday at 6pm.

The Greatest Showman (PG) Thursday at 8.45pm.

Coco (PG) With big dreams of becoming a musician, 12-year-old guitarist Miguel sets out to solve the mystery behind his family’s age-old ban on music. His adventures take him and his trusty dog Dante to the dazzlingly colourful Land of the Dead. Here, the young hero is met by a trickster skeleton Héctor, and together they work hard to lift the musical curse. But will Miguel manage to make it back to the real world intact and will he solve the ancestral puzzle? Pixar brings us another stunning family animation, masterfully directed by Lee Unkrich and Adrian Molina. This time it’s Day of the Dead-themed and packed with magical skeletons, vibrant Mexican tradition, mischievous dogs and raucous celebrations. A captivating coming-of-age film with the family and a sense of humour at its heart. Friday at 3.30pm, Saturday at 1pm and 3.15pm, Sunday at 2.30pm, Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 1pm and 3.30pm and Wednesday at 2.15pm and 4.45pm.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (15) Frances McDormand, Sam Rockwell and Woody Harrelson are at their best in this blistering pitch-black comedy from Martin McDonagh. McDormand stars as the foul-mouthed, tough-as-nails Mildred Hayes, a grieving mother whose frustration boils over when the local police allow her daughter’s murder case to go cold. She publicly shames the town’s revered sheriff, William Willoughby, with three disused billboards, a sequence of bright red reminders that justice has not been served. The move stokes the ire of Willoughby’s thuggish, bigoted deputy, and so begins a violent, vicious circle of anger and revenge. From there, the narrative hurtles along an unpredictable but hugely rewarding arc, veering between riotous laughter and sobering drama. Sharply scripted, it’s one of the most accomplished contenders in this year’s awards race. Friday, Monday and Thursday at 6pm, Saturday at 8.15pm, Sunday at 7.45pm and Tuesday at 8.45pm.

Downsizing (15) Having wittily addressed the social consequences of an aging population in Nebraska, writer-director Alexander Payne now turns his wry gaze on global overpopulation. A financially stretched couple decide to take the plunge when a team of Norwegian scientists discover a way to shrink humans down to six inches tall and ensconce them in utopian villages. Not only does this new Lilliputian community consume far less of the world’s resources, but their money is worth so much more. However, downsizing has unexpected downsides. Besides its breathtaking technical achievement, the film gives an entirely fresh perspective on fundamental human norms. Co-starring as the diminuitive couple are Matt Damon and Kristen Wiig wonderfully supported both by Christoph Waltz, who plays their small, uproarious, playboy neighbour, and by breakout star Hong Chau. Friday, Monday and Thursday at 8.30pm, Saturday at 5.30pm, Sunday at 5pm, and Tuesday at 6pm.

RSC Live: Twelfth Night Wednesday at 7pm.