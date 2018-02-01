Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide February 1 to 8 - Melton Times

Darkest Hour (PG)

Today at 6pm.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (12A)

Today at 8.30pm, Saturday at 5pm and Sunday at 1.30pm.

All the Money in the World (15)

Rome, 1973. Masked men kidnap teenager John Paul Getty III and demand a $17-million ransom from his oil-tycoon grandfather, Jean Paul Getty, the richest man in the world. Unmoved by the pleas of his grandson’s strong-willed mother, Gail, the miserly Getty refuses to part with any of his fortune. As the extortion methods of her son’s captors escalate in brutal fashion, Gail finds an unlikely ally in Getty’s enigmatic business manager, Fletcher Chase, in a tense race against time to recover the boy alive. Scripted by David Scarpa, Ridley Scott’s captivating retelling of this true story reveals the lasting value of love over money. Friday and Thursday at 6pm, Saturday at 8.30pm, Sunday at 7.30pm, Monday at 8.15pm and Tuesday at 2pm and 7.30pm.

The Greatest Showman (PG)

Curtains up, hit the lights – it’s showtime! Broadway veteran Hugh Jackman returns to his song-and-dance roots in a dazzling feel-good musical about taking risks and chasing your dreams. Inspired by the life of show-business pioneer P. T. Barnum, The Greatest Showman charts one man’s rise from nothing to create a circus spectacle that would become a worldwide sensation – ‘The Greatest Show On Earth’. Jackman stars as the down-on-his-luck Barnum, who gathers a motley troupe of extraordinary performers and changes the face of entertainment for ever. Strutting their stuff alongside him in this rags-to-riches tale are Michelle Williams, Zac Efron and singer Zendaya, performing catchy original music penned by La La Land duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Friday and Thursday at 8.45pm, Saturday at 2.30pm, Sunday and Tuesday at 5pm and Monday at 6pm.

ROH Live: Tosca Wednesday at 7.15pm.