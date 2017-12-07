Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide December 7 to 14 - Melton Times

Murder On The Orient Express (12A) Today at 4.30pm.

NT Live: Young Marx Today at 7pm.

Rebel Without A Cause (PG) Friday at 1pm.

Call Me By Your Name (15) On the Italian Riviera in the summer of 1983, a precocious ItalianAmerican teenager falls for his father’s new intern. A sublime, sun-kissed evocation of the universal agony and ecstasy of first love, based on André Aciman’s acclaimed novel of the same name. Friday at 6pm, Sunday and Tuesday at 5pm and Monday at 8.30pm.

The Death Of Stalin (15) The internal political landscape of 1950s Soviet Russia takes on darkly comic form in a new film by Oscar-nominated writer/director Armando Iannucci. In the days following Stalin’s collapse, the dictator’s underlings tussle for control. Some want positive change in the Soviet Union; others have more sinister motives. But they all have one thing in common: they’re just desperate to stay alive. Friday at 8.45pm, Saturday at 6pm and Sunday at 7.45pm.

The Grinch (PG) Saturday at 3.45pm.

Only The Brave (12A) Josh Brolin, Jeff Bridges and Miles Teller star in Only The Brave, a drama based on the true story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, a crew of firefighters who battled the Yarnell Hill Fire in Arizona in June 2013. The crew forged a unique brotherhood as they became one of the elite firefighting teams in the country – and this bond came into sharp focus with one fateful blaze. Saturday at 8.15pm, Monday at 5.45pm and Tuesday at 2pm.

ROH Encore: The Nutcracker Sunday at 2pm.

It’s A Wonderful Life (U) Tuesday at 7.45pm.

Love Actually (15) Wednesday at 6pm.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (12A) Wednesday at 8:45pm.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (12A) How do you follow The Force Awakens – a film that raked in two billion dollars at the box office and made the world fall in love with Star Wars all over again? That’s the mammoth task in the charge of The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson, who delves deep into the mythology of the Force in the eighth episode of the Skywalker saga. The late Carrie Fisher is confirmed to play a major role, and John Boyega’s Finn becomes a reluctant hero in the Resistance, but the film’s beating heart is the relationship between Rey and Luke. The young scavenger finally comes face to face with the Jedi master, but he’s not the man she was expecting to find. Thursday at 12.01am, 5.45pm and 8.45pm.