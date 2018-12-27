Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide December 27 to January 3 - Melton Times

Nativity Rocks (U) We’re back with the kids from St Bernadette’s Primary School in Coventry, auditioning for a coveted place in a spectacular rock musical competition. Today at 12.45pm.

The Grinch (U) Based on Dr Seuss’ beloved holiday classic, The Grinch tells the story of a cynical grump who goes on a mission to steal Christmas, only to have his heart changed by a young girl’s generous holiday spirit. Funny, heartwarming and visually stunning. Today at 3pm.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (12A) The powerful dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald is out to purge the world of all non-magical beings, so young Albus Dumbledore recruits former Hogwarts student Newt Scamander for a perilous quest into a world of dark magic. Today at 5.15pm and 8pm, Friday at 8.30pm, Saturday at 3.30pm and 8.15pm, Sunday at 1.30pm and 6.45pm, New Year’s Eve at 3.45pm, New Year’s Day at 5.30pm and 8.15pm, Wednesday at 6pm and 8.45pm and Thursday at 4pm and 7pm.

Ralph Breaks the Internet (Cert TBC) Video game bad guy Ralph and fellow misfit Vanellope von Schweetz must risk it all by traveling to the World Wide Web in search of a replacement part to save Vanellope’s video game, “Sugar Rush.” In way over their heads, Ralph and Vanellope rely on the citizens of the internet - the netizens - to help navigate their way, including an entrepreneur named Yesss, who is the head algorithm and the heart and soul of trend-making site BuzzzTube. Friday and Wednesday at 10.30am, 1pm and 3.30pm, Sunday and New Year’s Eve at 10.30am and 1pm, Sunday at 11am and 4.15pm, New Year’s Day at 12.30pm and 3pm and Thursday at 10.45am and 1.30pm.

Robin Hood (12A) Packed with gritty battlefield exploits and a timeless romance, this thrilling reimagining of the Robin Hood legend sees war-hardened Crusader Robin of Loxley and his Moorish commander lead an audacious revolt against the corrupt English crown. Friday at 6pm and New Year’s Eve at 6.30pm.

Johnny English Strikes Again (PG) Saturday at 6.15pm.