Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide April 5 to 12 - Melton Times

Peter Rabbit (PG)

Today at 1.30pm and 3.45pm.

Finding Your Feet (12A)

Today at 6pm and 8.30pm.

Early Man (PG)

Friday at 1.30pm and 3.45pm and Saturday at 1pm and 3.15pm.

I, Tonya (15)

The real-life story of disgraced American figure skater Tonya Harding and the events leading up to the infamous attack on a fellow skater at the 1994 Winter Olympic Games. With Craig Gillespie seeking out humour in unexpected places, you’ll find yourself laughing out loud. Friday and Thursday at 6pm, Saturday at 8pm and Tuesday at 2pm.

The Post (12A)

Following 2015’s Oscar-winning Spotlight and with ‘fake news’ now an ironic political clarion cry, The Post is a sobering if thrilling reminder of the fragility and importance of press freedom. Working together for the first time, Meryl Streep plays Washington Post publisher Kay Graham opposite Tom Hanks as the paper’s editor, Ben Bradlee. Freedom of speech and the paper’s survival are at stake if Bradlee publishes leaked documents exposing a government cover-up of secrets that spanned four US presidents. Screenwriters Josh Singer and Liz Hannah weave a compelling narrative that pits integrity and public interest against the darkest political forces while revealing the human frailties of the characters Streep and Hanks so adeptly portray. Friday and Thursday at 8.30pm, Saturday at 5.30pm, Sunday and Tuesday at 5pm and Monday at 8.15pm.

Brief Encounter (PG)

Sunday at 2.45pm.

The Mercy (12A)

From the director of The Theory Of Everything, James Marsh, comes an infamous true story of one man’s epic attempt singlehandedly to circumnavigate the globe by sea. Starring Oscar winner Colin Firth as amateur sailor Donald Crowhurst, the film revisits one of the most enduring mysteries of recent times: Crowhurst’s disappearance in the 1968 Sunday Times Golden Globe Race. As his wife Clare and children anxiously await his return, the journey takes a nightmarish turn and the intrepid voyager is left fearing for his life amidst treacherous waters. What perils do the seas hold for those travelling alone? Crowhurst’s battle against the cruellest of elements is enthralling from start to finish. Sunday and Tuesday at 7.30pm and Monday at 6pm.

RSC Live: Macbeth Wednesday at 7pm.