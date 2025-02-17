Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Post Malone and Jelly Roll set to hit the United Kingdom in late 2025 🎤🎫🎤

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Post Malone has announced a one-off UK tour date as part of his 2025 World Tour

The rapper is set to be joined by Jelly Roll for a number of European tour dates, including his UK appearance.

Here’s where Post Malone is performing this year, where you can get tickets including presales, and the rapper’s other European tour dates.

Nine-time diamond-certified, GRAMMY-nominated global superstar Post Malone is gearing up for his biggest international headline tour yet and has added one UK date in 2025.

The Big Ass World Tour heads to Europe this August and September 2025 with the renowned genre-blending artist bringing his massive production to 11 iconic European venues, marking his first-ever stadium shows in both Europe and UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Promising an unforgettable concert experience, Malone’s tour features anthems from his catalog, fan favorites, and fresh tracks from his sixth studio album, F-1 Trillion and is set to be joined in the UK by breakout country star Jelly Roll, whose recent chart-topping hits and authentic storytelling have made him one of the most exciting voices in modern country music.

Post Malone’s debut country album, F-1 Trillion, debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 and earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best Country Album. The album features the smash hit I Had Some Help with Morgan Wallen, which soared to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed there for six weeks.

The track also topped Billboard’s Songs of the Summer chart for 2024 and has earned GRAMMY nominations for Best Country Song and Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

Where is Post Malone performing in the UK in 2025?

Post Malone is bringing his huge tour to the United Kingdom for his first stadium performance in the country. | Getty Images

Post Malone is set to perform at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London on September 7 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When can I get tickets to see Post Malone on his UK tour date?

Presale tickets

Once again, those of you with access to O2 Priority will get your pick of tickets first when presales commence from February 19 2025 at 12pm GMT, with Live Nation and Artist presales set to commence from February 20 2025 at 12pm GMT.

General ticket sales

General ticket sales will then commence through Ticketmaster on February 21 2025 from 12pm GMT

What are Post Malone’s other European tour dates in 2025?

Those in Europe that want to see Post Malone, or for those in the UK fancying a trip to Europe this year, the artist is set for the following dates across the region in 2025

Will you be getting tickets to see Post Malone during his UK performance, or are you heading to see him perform at one of his many European festival dates? Let us know your thoughts on this tour announcement by leaving a comment down below.