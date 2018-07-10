Popular radio programme coming to Thorpe Arnold

Have your say

BBC Radio Leicester will be recording its long standing gardening programme ‘Down To Earth’ at Thorpe Arnold Village Hall next Thursday (July 19).

The evening will raise funds for St Mary the Virgin Church and the audience is invited to put questions to the panel of professional gardeners.

Seats are limited so booking is essential.

Visitors are to be seated by 7.15pm ready for the recording at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £6 and include a ploughman’s supper. There will also be a licenced bar.

For reservations call (01664) 564411 or email elphin@uwclub.net