Plungar butchery launches new ‘lean and tasty’ sausage with Weight Watchers in mind

Dickies Butchery in Plungar has collaborated with Melton’s Weight Watchers coach Kerry Costello, to make a super lean, super tasty pork sausage.

By combining local selected fine cuts of meat with a waist trimming low fat content, the sausages are only two Weight Watchers Smart Points compared with your average banger at eight.

Available from Dickies, the sausages retail for 80p each.

If you want to know more, join Kerry at her new Weight Watchers meeting, 10.45am, Tuesdays at The Conservative Club.