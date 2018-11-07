Plain Quakers Theatre performing at Long Clawson

Have your say

A wryly comic tale is to be presented to an audience in Long Clawson.

Plain Quakers Theatre will perform Swansong-Not Fade Away, on Saturday, November 24, at the village hall.

The production is about loneliness, the inexorable march of time, an unfulfilled ambition to play Shakespeare’s Richard II, and a perhaps unexpected ending.

The performance lasts about 60 minutes and starts from 7.30pm.

Admission is free, but a collection will be taken at the end of the night.

For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/plainquakerstheatre